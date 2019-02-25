Edenvale High School. File picture:Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News Agency (ANA)

Edenvale - Classes are set to resume at Edenvale High School a few days after an alleged robbery at the school left two people dead and another injured. This as Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of two more suspects in connection with the robbery, including an Uber driver alleged to have been hijacked during the robbery.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele explained that the driver, along with another suspect, was arrested a day after the incident.

"The Uber driver, who alleged to be hijacked by the robbers at Edenvale High School, was arrested after he was found in possession of cash believed to be some of the money taken during the robbery.

"[Another] man who was hiding in Edenvale was also arrested on Friday," Makhubele said.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested to six and Makhubele confirmed that all six men would appear in the Germiston Magistrates' court on Monday.

Last week Thursday, two suspects were shot dead and a third person left injured during a shootout between police and suspects at Edenvale High School.

The shootout ensued following a robbery at the school where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.