Clearwater Mall bans unaccompanied minors amid ‘Luh Twizzy’ challenge threats

Durban - Following a recent disruption at the Mall of Africa, where unaccompanied minors stormed the mall in a challenge called Luh Twizzy, another mall is taking a proactive stance. The Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort announced on its social media pages that there was potential disruption by a group of minors/ teenagers at its mall this coming weekend, and no unaccompanied minors would be allowed to enter.

In March, hoards of teenagers stormed the Mall of Africa and caused chaos. The incident went viral. It was initially reported that one person had died, but SAPS said nothing had been reported. The Luh Twizzy challenge, inspired by Tik Tok, is where teenagers storm the mall, cause chaos and then leave.

Ayanda Ntuli, a 702 Radio digital content producer, said the Luh Twizzys were fans of a rapper called Yeat and Playboi Carti. “Fans are mostly in high school and roam around and drink and smoke weed.” He said they also wore the latest clothes and had the latest cellphones.

Ahead of the long Easter weekend, Clearwater Mall management said that given this potential disruption, they would be putting in place additional measures to safeguard shoppers and tenants. “Some of these measures include heightened security and SAPS at our centre. “As an additional precaution to ensure the safety of our people and the centre, no unaccompanied minors will be allowed to enter our centre.”