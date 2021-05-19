Clicks gets approval for 47 vaccine sites, but urges elderly to follow EVDS SMS instructions for jabs

JOHANNESBURG: The Clicks Pharmacy Group has been given approval by the Department of Health (DOH) to offer vaccinations at 47 sites around the country, with a further 520 locations still awaiting approval.

This means members of the public will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations done at the approved sites, but these sites are yet to be confirmed.

This also does not mean members of the public will be able to simply walk-in at the approved pharmacies for a jab, but they will still have to register through the Department of Health’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which will determine and allocate members of the public through an SMS, about where and when they can go to get their vaccine job.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said they were armed with extensive experience and expertise in vaccinations, and were proud to enter into the agreement to inoculate the nation against Covid-19.

“Our health-care professionals have received specialist training on handling and administering the Covid-19 vaccine, and are ready to administer vaccinations safely – in accordance with the DOH eligibility guidelines.

“Clicks Pharmacies are well placed to support the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, subject to stock availability. We have the infrastructure, expertise and experience to offer mass vaccinations. Our pharmacists and nursing practitioners conform to the highest safety, clinical and operational standards,” Wrigglesworth said.

The pharmacy group said it would be offering the vaccinations in accordance with the supply it received from the Department of Health. It said it would be starting with the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Clicks Group’s wholesale division – United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) – will store the Pfizer vaccines and transport them to selected Clicks pharmacies.

“Individuals who have registered on the DOH’s EVDS online portal will receive a text message from EVDS, with a unique vaccination voucher, for presentation at the vaccination site, along with their ID and medical aid details, if applicable.

“It is important to note that the DOH will determine the exact vaccination site and time, and communicate this through a text message,” said Clicks.

Elderly people, over the age of 60, who wish to apply for the vaccine may apply here.

IOL