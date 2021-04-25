Cogta Gauteng spokesperson set the record straight on 'homophobic' tweet

Castro Ngobese, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has defended allegations that he shared a homophobic tweet following the murders of four gay men.

At the weekend, the DA reported that Ngobese retweeted an article with the first emoji, followed by “Aluta Continua” meaning the struggle continues.

"His tweet came as a surprise and angered many people on social media who reacted with disappointment, considering that he is a government official," said the DA's Nico de Jager.

In a statement, de Jager said “this clearly indicated that there was a great need for sensitising training of all Gauteng Provincial Government officials on LGBTQIA+ issues.”

"Furthermore, instead of underspending on training budgets, departments can use money more wisely by training officials about transgender issues and how to respect members of the LGBTQIA+ community. CoGTA MEC, Lebogang Maile’s request of Ngobese to write a formal letter explaining himself, is a weak and insufficient response.

“Ngobese must be suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary actions. He must also undergo anger management training. The DA believes that government officials should lead by example in building a more inclusive South Africa for all who live in it by promoting and protecting the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, in terms of section 9 of the Constitution," de Jager said.

However, Ngobese clarified that he was not homophobic.

"I retweeted an article 'Four gay men have been murdered in South Africa in less than a month'. [The] Tweet has been misconstrued as if am homophobic.I despise homophobia with all my Red heart. I fully support struggles of LGBTQI. Hence tag 'the struggle continues' for a safer society for all," he later shared on Twitter.

IOL