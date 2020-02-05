Johannesburg - Do you live or work in Roodepoort? Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in the same town recently? If yes, chances are you could be the lucky winner of a cool R114m Powerball jackpot, which was won on Tuesday night.

SA National Lottery Operator Ithuba, said they were excited that one lucky person had won the jackpot.

The unknown winner - which could be you - spent R5 and made a manual selection of the winning numbers, which were 3, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the Powerball, was 18.

The ticket was purchased at the Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The jackpot reached R114m after more than 19 rollovers since last year. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

Khensani Mabuza, a spokesperson for the Ithuba, called on the winner to come forward.

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas to check their tickets,” she said.

She said once the jackpot winner had presented themselves to Ithuba, they would validate the ticket and then offer trauma counselling and financial advice to the winner.

“Becoming R114m richer overnight can become overwhelming to anyone who wins, our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life changing experience.

“The trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning. This a very important free service we offer to all winners of R50 000 and above to make sure that they invest their money wisely and ensure the winners are financially healthy and create generational wealth,” said Mabuza.

This week’s lucky winner, becomes the fifth highest jackpot winner in the history of the lottery in South Africa, following the successful winner of a R232m jackpot win in February last year.

IOL