Comedian Leon Schuster ‘not in a good place’ after going through second operation

Comedian Leon Schuster expressed that he was "not in a good place" following a second surgery after he fell at his house while still recovering from the first surgery. Schuster, known for his pranks, underwent his first surgery in August 2023 after falling from a van and injuring himself while filming ‘Mr Bones 3’.

After the surgery, the 72-year-old veteran entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again. In an interview with YOU, Schuster said his recovery went through a major set-back after he fell again. “I’ve been through a rough patch, man, through absolute hell. I’m a bit depressed. This thing has been going on too long – it’s almost 10 months since my first back surgery,” he said.

He told the publication that the second fall happened after he woke up confused and didn’t know where he was. “I got up, wet my pants, stepped in the urine and fell on my back. Then I felt tremendous pain. I felt as if they could cut off my back and give the bones to the dogs. I just lay there and screamed. “I’m not in a good place, but I’m in a grateful place. And that’s why I try to lie here in a straight position and keep my spirits up with a bit of light-heartedness,” he was quoted saying.