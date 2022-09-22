Comic Con Africa is back and better after two years of going virtual

Comic Con Africa kicks off on Thursday with pop culture lovers, cosplayers and KFC enjoyers (more on this later) coming out in full force at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Comic Con Africa is back as a physical event, and bigger than before, after going virtual for two years. This is the fifth Comic Con Africa hosted in South Africa.

There is something for everyone and for all ages. If you have aspirations to quit your day job and become the next big streamer, there is a StreamerCon section dedicated to streaming and podcasting. Here you will get useful tips on how to get those streaming dreams started. The Cosplayers section lets people be whoever they want to be – literally. They also make it very clear that Cosplay does not indicate consent. This means that taking pictures and touching characters must be done while respecting people’s privacy and right to refuse. Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL There is also a KidsCON so children won't have FOMO as their adult counterparts have fun at the convention.

As KFC calls itself the “official wingman of Comic Con”, there is a Kentucky Town shop dedicated to KFC merch and the Hot AF Wings Challenge. This challenge will test if you can proverbially handle the heat in terms of gaming. Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL Of course, there is also a place where gamers can test their mettle in competitions as well as in casual gaming sessions. Comic Con Africa will run from Thursday until Sunday.

