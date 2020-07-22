Commission for Gender Equality demands justice for granny, granddaughter raped in Soweto

PRETORIA - The Commission for Gender Equality on Wednesday urged law enforcement agencies in South Africa to act swiftly and solve the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21-year-old daughter in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The commission said it had also learnt “with heavy heart” that the grandmother had died, allegedly due to injuries sustained while being assaulted by the rapists.

“The Commission has during this lockdown and whilst conducting its activities as part of the essential services been calling for a move from rhetoric statements to more concrete actions when it comes to dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) and other related atrocities. The rape of the grandmother and her daughter shows that the perpetrators of GBV are daring, henceforth acting with impunity,” said the CGE in a statement.

It called on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to ensure that the perpetrators of the “heinous crime are found and dealt with”.

“As the CGE, we believe that justice should not be heard but must be seen to be working effectively for all citizens, as a legal maxim, justice delayed is justice denied. Women and children cannot be at the mercy of perpetrators of gender-based violence in the streets or their private spaces."