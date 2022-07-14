Community efforts to resuscitate 6-day-old infant found in bin ends in vain

Durban: A 6-day-old infant that was found in a bin in Tshwane has died. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a person unconscious on Heliodor Street in Laudium.

“When medics arrived on the scene, they found members of the public doing CPR on an infant. “Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioners immediately took over resuscitation efforts. Herbst said, according to the public, the baby, estimated to be approximately 6-days-old, was found by a man rumbling through a dustbin.

The child was wrapped in clothes and placed in a plastic bag. “Despite best efforts of paramedics on scene, the infant’s condition rapidly deteriorated and was sadly declared deceased a short while later.” Herbst said circumstances leading up to the baby being found in the dustbin would be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene.

