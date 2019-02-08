The alleged Dros rapist covers himself with a hoodie in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye/Archives

Pretoria – Incredible Happenings Church leader, self-proclaimed Prophet, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng on Friday expressed relief after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court received a psychological evaluation report which deemed a 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, fit to stand trial. “Justice has been served here. The man is not insane. He was conscious in whatever he was doing. You can’t be hiding from cameras if you are insane. For the family of the victim, I think they are also rejoicing after what has happened,” Mboro said speaking to journalists outside the court.

The Johannesburg-based cleric has been at the forefront, demonstrating alongside several civic organisations, political parties, and religious formations that have been protesting at the court during the accused’s appearance.

“I’m here because the Bible tells me that we should defend the weak. The poor, the orphans, even those who cannot stand for themselves. On behalf of the churches in the country, it is our role to support and stand with all the victims of any form of abuse. It’s very sad that our children are not safe, our women are not safe … our country needs healing,” said Mboro, who was flanked by numerous #NotInMyNameSA activists.

In January, the suspect was referred for a 30-day mental evaluation mental evaluation at Weskoppies psychiatric hospital in Pretoria. He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm and intimidation.

He allegedly followed the little girl from the Dros restaurant's play area to the toilets where he raped the child. The girl's mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her.

The court had previously heard that the man has mental issues, and has previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.

Police said the white powder they found on the accused was the drug Tik -- medically known as methamphetamine -- a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.

On Friday, the African National Congress in Tshwane welcomed the psychiatric reports on the rape accused – which paved way for his trial in the High Court.

“The ANC and its leagues – ANC Women’s league and the ANC Youth League has been supporting the family [of the molested girl] from the first day we heard about the unfortunate incident. We have mobilised our structures to support the family during this difficult time,” ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgoši Maepa told African News Agency (ANA).

“We will be there on the 5th of March when the trial resumes. The ANC in Tshwane cares and listens to people and community concerns. We will always be where the people are to support and resolve their problems. The ANC is the leader of society.”

Rights activists Boitumelo Thage and Asemahle Zilindile were also picketing outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the suspect was appearing.

“I’m very excited now that he is fit to stand trial. I hope that the justice system will continue to stand firm, and hopefully he will be sentenced on charges of rape and attempted murder of a minor,” said Thage.

Zilindile, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters Students Command said it seems South Africa’s justice system is “finally waking up on matters of rape and abuse”.

An indictment is being obtained for the alleged Dros rapist's case to be moved from the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to the High Court.

African News Agency (ANA)