Computers, laptops and TVs stolen as Charlotte Maxeke hospital burnt

JOHANNESBURG – As fire ravaged through Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in April and firefighters battled to bring it under control, some people allegedly saw the incident as an opportunity to steal. The Gauteng Department of Health has revealed that 10 desktop computers, one fridge, six plasma television sets and three laptops were stolen during the fire that has left many parts of the hospital closed.

A case of theft has been opened at the Hillbrow Police Station, the department said today. Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the opening of the case follows a reconciliation process to account for equipment and items taken to other facilities to ensure continuity of care. He said it was through this process that the missing items were identified, prompting the hospital management to open a case of theft as the items could not be accounted for.

Immediately after the fire no one was allowed inside the building. As a result, security was deployed in the staff residence area and to also monitor the parameter fence of the hospital including Gate 1 and Gate 2. The security personnel has since been redeployed to their original posts except in areas declared unsafe. Although the theft will not have any major impact on service provision at the facility and no critical information was lost or compromised, the department of health, is nevertheless, concerned at the breach of security at the hospital,“ Modiba said. The MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has called on the police to “leave no stone unturned” to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.