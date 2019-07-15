Former soccer player Mark Batchelor (2nd f L) attends the ongoing murder trial of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria. Picture: Masi Losi/Pretoria News/Pool

Johannesburg - Condolences have started to pour in after a former Bafana Bafana striker was shot dead on Monday night. Mark Batchelor, who famously donned the Number 25 jersey for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, was gunned down in his BMW in Olivedale, Randburg.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Lennox Bacela was one of the most prominent figures to take to Twitter to send the condolences to Batchelor’s family.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed his identity and said no arrests had been made after he was ambushed on his driveway.

“Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Mark Batchelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house.

“He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle. The suspects then drove away without taking anything,” said Dlamini.

Police said the motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

Pictures from the crime scene showed Batchelor's car had been sprayed with several bullets.

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Batchelor has been shot dead in Johannesburg. Police are at the scene. The motive remains unclear. But initial indications are it appears to be a professional hit. pic.twitter.com/urV3J8vyKx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 15, 2019

Just In: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Batchelor has apparently been shot dead in Bryanston. @IOL — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) July 15, 2019