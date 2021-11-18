Condolences pour in for former Bok Jannie du Plessis’ 10-month-old son who drowned on his dad’s birthday

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng confirmed on Thursday that an inquest docket has been opened following the drowning of a son of former Springbok forward Jannie du Plessis. “Yes, police are investigating an inquest in this matter following the drowning of a 10-month-old baby,” Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told Independent Media.

According to reports, the horrific incident coincided with Du Plessis’ 39th birthday on Tuesday. The tragedy was broken on social media by Toks van der Linde, also a former Bok. A heartbroken Van der Linde called for prayers for the Du Plessis family, who held a baptism ceremony for the child on Sunday.

England Rugby sent condolence message to the grieving Du Plessis: “The thoughts of everyone at England Rugby are with Jannie du Plessis and his family at this time.” Hurricanes Rugby wrote on Twitter: “Sending our love and thoughts to Jannie du Plessis and family during this difficult time.” The All Blacks wrote: “The All Blacks whānau (extended family) send our love & thoughts to Jannie du Plessis and his family at this difficult time.

Du Plessis, a medical doctor, is the elder brother of another famous Springbok, Bismarck du Plessis, and played 70 Test matches for South Africa between 2007 and 2015, many of them alongside Bismarck. Jannie is playing rugby, for the Lions in Johannesburg. Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli has said the union was struggling to deal with the horrible news. “We, as a Lions family, aren't doing well,” Straeuli told Sport24. “I can confirm that this tragedy took place. We are all devastated.