Johannesburg - Condoms, Viagra tablets, and skin lightening creams are among the vast quantities of products confiscated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) at the China Multiplex storage facilities in the Johannesburg CBD, the SAPS in Gauteng province said on Sunday. "This weekend, police, together with brand-holders, executed a search warrant at China Multiplex storage facilities in the Johannesburg CBD and confiscated a consignment of different products and brands. Follow-up operations saw police search more storage units where police confiscated a lot more goods that include the usual clothing and shoes of different sports and luxury brands," said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

"The monetary value of the confiscated goods is estimated at R14.2 million, pending final confirmation by the brand holders. No suspects have been arrested and police are continuing with investigations."

She said the seized goods also included shoe polish, razor blades, hair extension pieces, hair dye, deodorants, baking powder, yeast, spices, cigarettes, and light bulbs.

On Thursday, the SAPS in Johannesburg confiscated counterfeit sanitary towels and running shoes with a combined estimated value of R12 million in another storage facility. Peters said the raid on Thursday followed an initial operation on Wednesday, where police found a Toyota Quantum loaded with sanitary towels estimated to be worth R5 million.

"With these consecutive multi-million rand confiscations, police believe the purposeful shift from focusing on illegal traders to focusing on the manufacturing and distribution points is yielding success as at this point. Operations have led to the shutting down of a number of manufacturers and points of supply, especially in Johannesburg CBD," said Peters.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said law and order was being restored in Gauteng - the economic hub of South Africa.

"While we acknowledge that we are not yet where we would like to be, it is important to commend the joint operations by the integrated law enforcement agencies in partnership with brand holders that will ultimately see law and order restored in our province," he said.