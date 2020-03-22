Confirmed coronavirus cases in SA now at 274

The Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 34 new additional cases of coronavirus in South Africa bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 274.

Of the 274 cases, 208 (76%) have a history of travel from an area where Covid-19 is circulating. The majority of those without international travel history have had recent contact with persons who have travelled internationally.

The Eastern Cape has recorded its second case. The majority of the new cases were reported in the Western Cape, 14, totalling 88 cases to date.

Of the new cases, the total provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape