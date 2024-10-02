Consumer Commission launches investigation into Checkers' recalled Deli hummus products

The Consumer Commission (NCC) said that it will be conducting an independent investigation into the recalled Checkers Deli Hummus products following a detection of Listeria Monocytogenes,a foodborne bacteria. The recall comes after Shoprite Checkers said it found microbiological contamination of three batches during a routine quality test process.

The announcement was made on Monday, September 16. The affected products are the following: Traditional Hummus (125g and 300g);

Reduced Fat Hummus (125g); Zataar Hummus (125g and 300g); Red Pepper Hummus (125g and 300g); and

Caramelised Onion Hummus (125g). The respective sell-by dates of the products are September 10, 2024 to October 8, 2024. NCC spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, said subsequent to the recall notification, the retail giant provided the NCC with an interim investigation report on the Deli Hummus range.

“The preliminary findings of the report point to some areas of concern on product handling at the manufacturing level, however, the NCC awaits a final report from Shoprite Checkers. “Parallel to the said in-house processes, the NCC is independently investigating the recalled products on identified operational issues that pertain to food safety,” said Ntaba. Meanwhile, the NCC’s acting Commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, urged customers to immediately stop consuming the products and return same to the supplier for a full refund with or without any proof of purchase.