Consumer Watch: Is Telkom ringing in the change with new device?









The new landline upgraded phone has most of the capabilities of a smartphone, but without the same level of user-friendliness. It is light on the frills and practical, with a few quirks. Picture: Georgina Crouth Just how bad are Telkom’s new landline upgrades? It’s a question I hoped to answer after receiving a string of complaints about the new devices. Readers’ criticism ranged from echoes, connection issues, a lack of user-friendliness, new billing problems and atrocious after-sales service. Complaints website Hello Peter is awash with invective about Telkom billing and its miserable service but I couldn’t find any about the apparently awful devices within the first few pages. Instead, I put the 3G fixed-line “look alike” phone with Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities to the test to see if it was as bad as it was described. It’s a stripped-down, almost toy-like device, with clear-as-day lettering screaming “punch me HERE” and a comparatively miniscule LCD display, which is a tad out of keeping with its evident attempt to appeal to the all-thumbs and partially sighted market. But, while the 3G “FLLA Wi-Fi Phone” is about as attractive as a pair of budget bloomers, it does the job. Surprisingly well.

Beneath the utilitarian design is a cellphone posing as a landline. And it does pretty much the same. The plug-and-play set-up is effortless, with the battery recharged. Besides the call function, users can send and receive SMSes, save numbers to the phonebook, browse or redial past numbers, leave a greeting, and view the calendar. There’s a calculator, an FM radio, alarm clock, screen lock and redial keys.

It’s Bluetooth-enabled and the device can connect a laptop or computer via USB tethering to the internet. Tethering via Wi-Fi allows users to connect up to eight devices to the internet.

The battery has four hours of life, so the phone can be unplugged and used on the go. The SIM can be used inside a cellphone which registers on caller ID as a landline. It’s a great back-up device option too for businesses during power outages.

Calls to Telkom numbers are free, with competitively priced plans offering a range of airtime and data. Telkom might be battling to improve its customer service but its pricing has always been a selling point. During blackouts, the phone works on the Telkom network. If the towers are down, the system defaults to Vodacom.

The replica landline has most of the capabilities of a smartphone, but without the same level of user-friendliness. It is light on the frills and practical, with a few quirks. When using the speaker function, the volume can’t be set too high because it’s prone to echoing. Users must end calls properly, or risk depleting their airtime. I found the arrow keys a little sticky.

Like cellphones, the phone is affected by proximity to cellular towers, but the line quality appears to be good and stable. Unlike landlines, it’s not affected by cable theft, the weather or other interruptions.

Bertus van der Vyver, Telkom’s managing executive for customer value management, says essencially, it’s a cellphone, packaged differently.

“Whatever experience you have on a cellphone - the line quality, even dropped calls etc - you’ll experience with this. It’s designed to look and feel like the old landlines.”

Not all landline customers will get them during a migration: Those who invested in their own mobile wireless devices, will be upgraded to routers, which the phones will connect with.

Van der Vyver says by moving customers to the wireless network, Telkom’s able to offer a better service.

“For example, the basic, entry-level package, Smart Voice costs R199: With that, you get unlimited calls from Telkom to Telkom and 2 gigs of data. Customers can do their WhatsApp, Facebook, and they have 100 minutes of cellphone calls to other networks - they never had that before.”

He says Telkom has completed more than 300000 migrations since September and admits the process hasn’t been perfect.

“Some customers wanted the phones couriered, they gave feedback that they’re old, don’t know how to insert the SIM and can’t figure it out. Now, when we ship the phones to the customer, we insert the SIM in the phone so they just need to plug it in.”

Change isn’t easy and for some customers, who are dependent on their lines, it’s not gone down well.

“We’ve got some customers who are scared of change - it’s their lifeline that’s changed. But if the customer requests, we can send a technician out. Half of our devices are delivered by a Telkom technician. When they leave, the device works and the customer knows how to work it.”

Asked about complaints of technicians not arriving as promised, Van der Vyver says this is unacceptable and Telkom would like to know about specific examples.

Customers are encouraged to call 10210 or log complaints via the app for assistance, rather than walk into the Telkom stores, which focus on sales.

The call centre, which in past years had been bedevilled by lengthy queues and unhelpful attitudes, seems to have improved: I tested it and found calls were answered pleasantly and in less than five minutes.

Van der Vyver says Telkom has worked hard at improving its operations and while all call centres have peaks and troughs, they do have a callback option. And calls relating to the migration are directed to agents who are trained in resolving such issues.

He denies claims that Telkom plans to phase out landlines, but says large-scale cable theft issues will trigger mass migrations in specific areas.

“If cables are severely damaged or stolen, we will send SMSes or technicians will visit an area to alert customers. We advertise in the media too.”

If Telkom wants to win over its sceptical client base, it needs to hike its service offering and its dreaded billing, and work on its communications, proactively.

There’s a good story to tell here and if you’re a Telkom customer, facing the prospect of a migration, that’s something to celebrate. If you’re not happy with your service, give the call centre a try. I did - and was so shocked the first time an agent picked up the call within five minutes that I almost dropped the call.

* Georgina Crouth is a consumer watchdog with serious bite. Write to her at [email protected], tweet her @georginacrouth and follow her on Facebook.

** Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535