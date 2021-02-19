Container with ivermectin worth R126m seized at OR Tambo airport

Cape Town – Police have made yet another major breakthrough in clamping down on the illegal importation of unregistered medicine.

Earlier this week, officers at OR Tambo International Airport seized unregistered medicine – believed to be ivermectin – with a market value of R126 million, the SAPS said in a statement on Friday.

Mainly found in tablet form, the discovery was made during an inspection of a cargo container from India.

No arrests have been made yet and police are working with authorities from India to establish the exact delivery address of the consignment in South Africa, which was imported without obtaining the necessary authorisation.

’’Upon a compliance verification of the unregistered medicines by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), authorities found that the company that had imported the medicines into the country had done so without the necessary written approval and authorisation from the regulatory authority.