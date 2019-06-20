Picture: Robert-Owen-Wahl/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg on Thursday said that it would implement contingency measures to safeguard services when Rand Water cuts off water supply for two-and-a-half days during a major shutdown of its reservoirs and towers next week. Rand Water, which is the main bulk water supplier, is planning a major shutdown that will affect all its reservoirs and towers in terms of water supply for 54 hours from Monday in order to install a 2500mm Butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

Nico de Jager, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, said in a statement that Joburg Water has noted the concern raised by the residents as to the impact of the planned maintenance on water supply within the City, given that supply to some of the City’s reservoirs and towers may become limited over the 54 hour maintenance period.

"Johannesburg Water has been in consultation with Rand Water in order to ensure that the planned maintenance has minimal impact on our residents," de Jager said.

"During the maintenance period, the Rand Water purification plant will still be operational, and will supply water to our water supply systems for the duration of the valve installation so as to help in efforts to replenish our reservoirs."

De Jager said the Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Johannesburg Water reservoirs.

He also said Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown, all reservoirs supplying the City will be filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period.

"Our reservoirs have the capacity to supply water for up to two days. This said, due to the extremely long hours involved in the maintenance process, some of the high lying areas may experience low pressure," de Jager said.

"The City does not anticipate any unusual water supply disruptions during the shutdown. However, Joburg Water will continuously update residents on the progress of the work via all media platforms."

Joburg Water appealed to all residents to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all customers that level 1 water restrictions are still in place.

The shutdown by Rand Water is also expected to affect a number of municipalities across the Gauteng Province

African News Agency/ANA