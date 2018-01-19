Johannesburg - The conviction of former ANC MP Manyaba Rubben Mahlaloga for defrauding the Land Bank of R6 million disqualifies him from leading the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the Democratic Alliance said on Friday.

''Rubben Mohlaloga, who has been recommended by the ANC in Parliament to serve as the chairperson of the Icasa has this week been convicted of fraud and is therefore disqualified from serving on the council,'' said DA spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme.

''Seeing that Mohlaloga is yet to be formally appointed by President Jacob Zuma, the responsibility now rests on him to immediately halt the appointment. The DA will write to president Zuma requesting him not to appoint Mohlaloga.''

Mohlaloga and the controversial former Land Bank CEO Philemon Radichaba Mohlahlane conspired with Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu and Dingamanzi Ka Dinga, both from law firm Masepula Dinga Attorneys, and transfered R6 million into the law firm's trust account from the bank in 2008.

They were arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption crime unit in October 2012 after a case was opened in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The money, earmarked to support of black South Africans to actively participate fully in the agricultural sector, was used by the four to purchase luxury German cars and a farm.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court found them guilty of fraud and money laundering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act on Thursday. Sentencing is set to start on March 8.

African News Agency/ANA