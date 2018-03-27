Vicki Momberg, who was caught on camera racially abusing a police officer, has been found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing is expected in the trial against Vicki Momberg at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of Crimen injuria in November last year, after she was seen shouting racial slurs at a black police officer who was trying to assist her after she was involved in an alleged smash and grab incident.

However, during sentencing proceedings in her criminal matter, Momberg was adamant the Equality Court judge had “unintentionally” been wrong in convicting her.

The court also awarded damages of R100 000 to Constable Clement Mkhondo after he was verbally assaulted by Momberg.

It further ruled that Momberg was found to have been in a state of mind where she could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions, and was able to target her abuse at her victims.

African News Agency/ANA