Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police









Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been arrested after she handed herself over to the investigators at Douglasdale SAPS, police confirmed. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been arrested after she handed herself over to the investigators at Douglasdale SAPS, police confirmed on Wednesday. "Police have processed Ms Momberg and she will be handed over to the prosecuting authorities at Randburg Magistrate Court," said police in a statement. This comes after reports that she was allegedly evading arrest and serving her prison time. Earlier this week, it was reported that she was 'on the run'. Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said Momberg has not been found at two addresses that SAPS obtained. The one address is for a property in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp. Peters said police had visited the addresses on numerous occasions with the last time being last week and she was not there.

According to reports, a warrant of arrest had been issued on August 1 after her failed bid to stay out of prison.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called police officers by the “k” word. This was after she made several telephone calls in February 2016 to the police’s 10111 number following a smash-and-grab incident.

During the telephone calls she insulted and swore at the officers and she referred to them as “f... k.....s”.

She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade.