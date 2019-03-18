Convicted racist Vicky Momberg. FILE PHOTO: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The sentence appeal of convicted racist Vicki Momberg was postponed by the South Gauteng High Court on Monday to grant her new legal representatives time to familiarise themselves with the matter. Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for calling a black police officer the K-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Defence Advocate Anesh Sukdeo requested that the court postpone the matter for them to be furnished with information from her previous legal representatives.

Momberg was released on bail in August last year pending the judgment of the appeal. She had been in prison for five months before she was released.

The state said it was ready to proceed with the matter, but it did not object to the requested postponement.

The matter was postponed to 11 June 2019.

