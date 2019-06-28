Convicted racist Vicky Momberg. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg’s appeal against her conviction and sentenced was dismissed by the South Gauteng High Court on Friday. Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau said Momberg's bail has been extended.

Mudau told Momberg that she has 30 days to file an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal. However, should she fail to do so, she would have to hand herself over to the clerk of the court to serve her sentence.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the racially derogatory k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in Johannesburg.

She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Momberg was granted R2 000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August last year.

African News Agency/ANA