Johannesburg - Convicted rapist Kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu has been granted bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Ndlovu was granted R80 000 bail and the court ordered that he was not allowed to change changing residential address without informing the investigating officer, agrees to accept documents related to appeal at supplied address, attends appeal proceedings personally

The bail conditions include surrendering all his travel documents; not entering any international entry or departure point; the musician is not allowed to leave Johannesburg without informing the investigating officer; and he has to report to the Jabulani Police Station every Monday and Wednesday.

Ndlovu was found guilty of raping his niece and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Magistrate John Baloyi last year.

His leave to appeal the conviction was granted by the South Gauteng High Court in March and his legal team brought a bail application pending the appeal.

The “Sweetie my baby” hitmaker was found guilty of raping his relative at his home in Ruimsig in 2013.

The rape survivor, who cannot be named, did not attend the hearing owing to the publicity the trial was generating.

African News Agency/ANA