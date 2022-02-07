Convicted rapist who escaped, rearrested after allegedly raping again

Pretoria - A convicted rapist, who escaped from custody while receiving medical treatment at a hospital, was rearrested after allegedly raping another victim in Meyerton, Vereeniging police said on Monday. Police said the suspect was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for a rape he committed in 2015.

After his escape from custody on February 3, 2022, Vereeniging police formed a task team, with members of Leeuhof and Groenpunt Correctional Services, to trace and arrest the escapee. While out tracing the whereabouts of the suspect, on February 4, the task team received information that a woman had been allegedly raped at Henley-on-Klip train station, in Meyerton. The 33-year-old victim gave police a description fitting the escapee rapist.

“The victim was apparently on her way home after work, when she was allegedly attacked and raped by the perpetrator,” police said in a statement. Police managed to track down the escapee in Henley-on-Klip, Meyerton, where he was rearrested. He is linked to another rape incident, which he allegedly committed during his escape. Further investigations are still under way.