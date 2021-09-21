COO of mining firm ’seriously injured’ in botched robbery at Joburg home

Johannesburg – Bert van den Berg, the chief operating officer of gold mining firm Pan African Resources, is recovering in hospital after being shot in a botched robbery outside his Johannesburg home. The mid-tier Africa-focused gold producer, which is listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, said the 37-year-old Van den Berg was in a stable condition in hospital after being ’’seriously injured’’ on Sunday evening.

“Pan African and its employees wish Mr Van den Berg a speedy and full recovery and will keep the market appraised of further developments,” said the company's head of investor relations, Hethen Hira. Hira said the suspected failed robbery happened outside his house and that police were investigating the matter. Pan African wished Van den Berg a speedy and full recovery and said it would keep the market appraised of further developments.