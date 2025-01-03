Cop allegedly killed by her boyfriend on Christmas Eve will be laid to rest over the weekend

A policewoman, who was killed allegedly by her partner, will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 4. Constable Ramaabele Sophy Mothapo was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

Isaac Mahamba spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department said that Mothapo would be laid to rest on Saturday in the Hweleshaneng Village in Limpopo. The police constable who would have turned 40 in March, started her career with Tshwane Metro Police Department on December 1, 2013, as a student Constable. Mahamba said she was appointed as a Constable on December 1, 2015.

"At the time of her passing she was reporting to Tactical Unit rendering her service to the department, the City of Tshwane and the community at large," he said. "The TMPD stands in solidarity during this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleague as they navigate through this profound loss." Mahamba said the suspect was expected to appear in court on December 30, however the matter was transferred to Pretoria.

The matter is expected to be heard on Friday, January 3, where the suspect faces a charge of murder. Police in Limpopo said 11 people were killed during a three-day period. They believe most of the murders were domestic-related.