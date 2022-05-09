Cop charged with killing his nurse girlfriend still in hospital, case postponed

Durban: A 30-year-old policeman who allegedly shot his nurse girlfriend dead at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni in February and then turned the gun on himself did not appear in court. According to The Independent Police Investigative Directorate the case was postponed to July 11.

“The accused is still in hospital and according to his doctor he will be in hospital for quite a while,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping. IOL reported that the nurse had been on duty on February 9 when her partner entered the hospital premises driving a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked in the accident and emergency department’s parking lot. The police officer is employed at the Ekurhuleni District Trio Task Team.

Gauteng provincial Health MEC Motalatale Modiba said: “The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. “Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and then turned the gun on himself.” IOL