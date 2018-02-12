Johannesburg - Twenty-three desperate, unemployed people each paid R10 000 for fraudulent Joburg Metro Police Department jobs.

A female South African Police Service officer, stationed at Protea Glen, and a male examiner from Aganang Local Municipality in Polokwane, have been arrested for scamming 23 job seekers of over R230 000.

The suspects will appear in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s on Monday. Police are hot on the heels of a third suspect.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said it is alleged that the two suspects took advantage of the 1 500 JMPD officers’ recruitment process and added an additional 23 bogus recruits who paid R10 200 each. The R200 was for a fake medical certificate which was issued by the suspects.

New recruits undergo training for 18 months. The official training started in October last year.

“I was informed that last week when the existing recruits reported for duty, they were joined by the 23 youths who had fallen victim to the scam and who arrived an hour late. Upon their arrival they produced fake appointment certificates which stated their salaries and which team they will be working with,” he said.

The city’s group forensic and investigation services department (GFIS) and a team from the SAPS was then called in to assist in questioning and taking down statements from the 23 scam victims. They all confirmed that they never received any form of training and paid R10 200 to the suspects. Most of them come from Limpopo and slept at one of the suspect’s home in Protea Glen.

The scam’s victims pointed out the suspects who were arrested over the weekend.

“I am disappointed that a JMPD-marked vehicle was used to transport the bogus recruits to the academy. This is a clear indication that someone from JMPD is involved in this scam. Just imagine the dangers our citizens and fellow 1 500 officers who were recruited during an intense process would have faced being in the same space with these individuals who have never received any form of training in policing.

@annacox

[email protected]

The Star