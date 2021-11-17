Cop gunned down in Soweto and robbed off service pistol

Rustenburg - An off-duty policeman was gunned down and robbed of his service pistol, Gauteng police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said an off-duty police officer attached to the Orlando Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit was robbed off his service pistol by three men after being shot multiple times.

"The member sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene. This incident happened in Freedom Park in Soweto on Tuesday evening, just after 22:00. A case of murder and armed robbery have been registered and no arrests have been made as yet." She said two other police officers attached to the Pretoria Public Order Policing Unit were shot at while on patrol in a police Nyala in Extension 6, Akasia on Tuesday night. "The area was engulfed by unrest during the day due to evictions that were taking place. Both members were taken to a local hospital where they are receiving further medical treatment."

She said two front tyres of the police Nyala have also been damaged as a result of the shooting. A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property was opened and no arrests have been made so far. "Police are reminding communities that they remain the eyes and ears of all law enforcement agencies and are pivotal to the reduction of crimes, especially those that are serious and violent in nature.