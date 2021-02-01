Cop in the dock over R85m police car marking tender fraud
DURBAN - A Lieutenant-Colonel stationed at the Silverton police station is the 45th person arrested and charged in connection with a multimillion-rand tender fraud related to the marking of police vehicles.
Jane Mthembu appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this morning.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Mthembu appeared briefly on charges of corruption, fraud, forgery, money laundering and theft related to a R85m supply chain management fraud matter. She was released on R5 000 bail.
She said the case was postponed to March 25 for further investigations.
Twala said they expect that all 45 accused will appear together on that date.
’’The case relates to the awarding of the marking and demarking of SAPS vehicles valued at R56m and cover quoting valued at R29million," Twala said.
Those arrested include an administrative employee within the SAPS Supply Chain Management Division and civilians.
Last month, Ravin Ramlall and Hanisha Chetty appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on the same charges.
At the time, Twala said Ramlall, an administrative clerk at Bambanani Marketing and Projects Pty Ltd, and Chetty, a former sole director of Mafuta Marketing Solutions Pty Ltd, were released on R5 000 bail each. Investigations are continuing.
IOL