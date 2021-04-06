Cop nabbed in sting operation after allegedly demanding R100 bribe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said a police officer was to appear in court after he set up an unauthorised roadblock in Johannesburg and demanded R100 from an undercover law-enforcement agent. The officer was later arrested in a sting operation. Ipid national spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the operation comprised the Ipid, the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit and National Traffic Anti-Corruption (Unit). The 56-year-old captain from the SAPS Johannesburg Public Order Policing was arrested for corruption at Observatory on Monday, Cola said. “The captain, who was the shift commander, conducted an unauthorised roadblock with his members at Observatory Street and Steyn Street. He stopped an undercover vehicle, demanded a driving licence which the agent didn’t produce. The captain demanded a bribe of R100 and entrapment cash was handed over to him.”

“The police captain was arrested after accepting the R100.”

Cola said he was detained at Yeoville police station and was on Tuesday set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

She said the police watchdog was still probing the matter.

In another Easter sting operation conducted by the Gauteng SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit, the Ipid and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) on Friday, a 45-year-old traffic officer from Randfontein Public Safety was also arrested for corruption.

“The officer was operating a speed camera where he stopped an undercover vehicle. He solicited a R200 bribe and was arrested on the spot for corruption and he has been detained at Randfontein police station,” said Cola.

“The Randfontein anti-corruption unit will handle this case as the arrested law-enforcement officer is neither SAPS nor MPS (municipal police services), thus it falls outside the mandate of Ipid.”

IOL