Cop shot in the leg, another run over at a roadblock in Joburg

THREE men were arrested for attempted murder after a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was wounded during a shoot-out with gunmen in central Johannesburg on Sunday. JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer from the under-cover unit was hit in the left leg.

“Officers arrested three male suspects and recovered one firearm. None of the suspects had been injured and they will be charged at the Johannesburg Central police station for attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition,” Minnaar said. In a separate incident, Gauteng police said a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly knocking down a policeman at a roadblock in Khutsong in the West Rand. The man allegedly failed to stop at the roadblock and hit Warrant Officer Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen.

“It is reported that a 20-year-old driver failed to stop at the roadblock, hitting a stationery vehicle and WO Esterhuysen who was controlling the traffic,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili. “The suspect tried to flee the scene but other members managed to stop him and it was established that he was drunk. WO Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” said Muridili. “Warrant Officer Esterhuysen was stationed at Fochville Visible Policing Unit. He had 27 years of loyal service in the South African Police Service.”