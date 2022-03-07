Copper pipe theft delays re-opening of Charlotte Maxeke casualty unit

Pretoria - Jack Bloom, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, said on Monday that there had been more theft of copper pipes at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital (CMJH). Bloom said what was “most distressing” was that theft of the copper cables was delaying the re-opening of the casualty unit, which he said had been planned for 14 March.

“Despite R40 million a year spent on hospital security, there has been theft of copper pipes, and more than 500 metres of electrical cable and new electrical distribution boards,” said Bloom. “This follows the theft last year of R30 million of copper pipes after the fire on 16 April that forced the closure of the hospital. “How is it possible that major thefts continue to occur at this hospital?

“The security company should be fired, and an investigation done as to whether this was an inside job.” Bloom said the effect of this latest theft was disastrous as other hospitals were unable to cope with casualty patients that should be treated at CMJH. “Helen Joseph Hospital is at breaking point with exhausted staff and patients spending days in corridors before being admitted to a ward,” said Bloom.

Since the CMJH caught alight last year, efforts to repair and reopen the public hospital have been hampered by, among other reasons, rampant thefts. However, the Oncology unit was the first department able to open since the hospital closed down after a fire. Bloom said the DA will continue to pressure the provincial government to fix the continuing calamity in the Gauteng Health Department which inflicts enormous suffering on sick and injured people in our public health facilities.

