Cops charged in Nathaniel Julies murder case slapped with prohibited ammunition charge

Durban - An additional charge of possession of prohibited ammunition has been added to the charges against two police officers implicated in the murder of Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julius. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, confirmed the additional charge. The officers were arrested on Friday night. Cola said Ipid had taken the decision on “careful consideration of the evidence at hand”. “The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice. The two South African Police Service members are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit.

“Further details regarding the case will only be made available once the pair have appeared in Protea Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down Syndrome, was shot by the police officers and dumped at the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he died.

According to the family, he had been at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

Meanwhile, Ipid head Jennifer Tlatseng told members of the media that the Nathaniel was not killed by a police officer known as “Scorpion”.

The police officer identified as Scorpion had been singled out as the shooter on social media.

Tlatseng said a ballistic report confirmed the police officer known as Scorpion did not pull the trigger which claimed the life of the teenager.

Nathaniel’s death sparks unrest in Eldorado Park with residents taking to the streets to protest against police.

IOL