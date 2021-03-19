Cops crack down on syndicate preying on courier vans

DURBAN - POLICE have arrested three suspects linked to a spate of robberies on courier vans. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said a task team from the National Intervention Unit conducted an intelligence-driven operation that led to Witbank, in Mpumalanga, where three suspected courier van robbers were arrested shortly after committing an armed robbery and escaping with cargo from a courier van.

Peters said the team had earlier in the day spotted and kept close observation on a suspicious VW Polo Vivo with no registration plates in Honeydew in Johannesburg.

"As soon as the said vehicle drove off, the officers pursued it until they reached Witbank, Emalahleni. The team conducted a further investigation that led them to Platinum View Apartments. It is at this location where police observed the vehicle in question speed off and police gave chase. The suspects' car stopped after crashing into another vehicle and three occupants were arrested," she said.

Peters said the vehicle was searched and two firearms were recovered with serial numbers filed off, along with cellphones and routers with an estimated value of around R500 000.

She said the Polo Vivo was seized on suspicion of having been used during the commission of crime.