Tshwane - A swift reaction by members of the South African Police Service's tactical team led to the arrest of five suspects in an attempted robbery, and the recovery of four unlicenced firearms and ammunition in Benoni, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Police had received information about a planned robbery at a business in Kingsway and set up surveillance, identifying a suspicious vehicle with five occupants, Lt. Col Mack Mngomezulu said.

"After the suspects noticed that the police were monitoring them, they tried to drive away and police gave chase until they were arrested at Nellmapius off ramp at R21 freeway in Pretoria," Mngomezulu said.

A search of the vehicle yielded four unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

The suspects were being held on charges of conspiracy to commit business robbery, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunitions including reckless and negligent driving, Mngomezulu said. They were due to appear at Benoni magistrate court soon.

African News Agency/ANA