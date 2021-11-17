Cops foil planned robbery at Centurion Mall

THE South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has foiled a planned robbery at the Centurion Mall and arrested two people. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the two were nabbed on Tuesday afternoon at the mall for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

“A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from crime intelligence, highway patrol and Tracker operationalised information they had received about a planned robbery that was to take place at Centurion Mall. Members were posted strategically in and around the mall for observations,” said Sello. She said officers later observed the two vehicles that were meant to be used in the attack, driving into the mall. “The suspects realised that the police were in the vicinity and they started fleeing the scene. Two of them were, however, arrested and upon the police searching vehicle, a firearm and ammunition as well as a signal jammer and gloves were seized. The suspects in the other vehicle managed to evade arrest,” said Sello.

The arrested duo are expected to appear before court soon. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended the officers for their prompt reaction which resulted in foiling the planned armed robbery. “When we launched our safer festive season operations, I declared that we are not going to share the same space with criminals. We have more boots on the ground, complemented by police reservists and members from support environments to ensure that criminals have no space to operate,” said Mawela.