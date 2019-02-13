Ekurhuleni - Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Grade 12 pupil was hit by a stray bullet at an Edenvale school on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Dowerglen High School following an alleged robbery incident at a telecommunications company near the school.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo explained that the pupil was caught in the crossfire as one of the suspects was fleeing the scene.





"Preliminary reports indicate that security guards were responding to an alert of a business burglary at a nearby telecommunication tower when they spotted four suspects inside the premises.

"Two suspects were arrested on the scene and the other two fled on foot.





"It is alleged that one of the suspects ran into a school premises and that is when shots were fired; one pupils inside a classroom was shot and injured.





Some shots allegedly went through two classroom windows on the first floor, grazing the pupil's shoulder and abdomen.





The pupil was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and remains in a stable condition.





Masondo said police continued searching of the remaining suspects and apprehended one of them in a house nearby where he was hiding.





The fourth suspect is still at large.





An Isuzu bakkie believed to have been used to carry out the crime was also seized by police.





The Gauteng Department of Education said it was concerned and saddened by the shooting of the pupil.





"We sincerely wish the pupil a speedy recovery. Our psychosocial team is providing the necessary support and counselling to the school.





"The department sincerely thanks members of the community for assisting the school and will continue to monitor the situation."



