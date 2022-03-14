Cops rescue Joburg man severely assaulted by community for allegedly raping his 10-year-old neighbour

Pretoria - Police in Joburg central have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl who is his neighbour. “It is alleged that the suspect raped a 10-year-old girl at Shelter House situated at corner Delvers and Albert Street on the 11th of March 2022 in the morning. The victim had been left in the care of the mother of the suspect while her mother had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“The suspect came to the room and locked the door. He put a cloth in her mouth so that she could not scream and raped her. After he finished, he forced her to take a bath and threatened her not to tell anyone.” The 10-year-old girl later phoned her mother and informed her of the ordeal. On Saturday, the girl’s mother stopped police officers and informed them about the whereabouts of the alleged rapist.

“He was assaulted by the community before police came to his rescue. He was taken to hospital under police guard,” said Mbele. “He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after he is discharged from hospital.” Meanwhile, Johannesburg central station commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal, has condemned the assault of the alleged rapist.

He appealed to community members to allow the law to take its course. Last month, the Booysens regional court in Joburg sentenced 35-year-old Sithembile Mthanyana to 22 years imprisonment after convicting him for raping a six-year-old girl who is his relative. At the time, Mbele said the child was raped repeatedly in July 2019 after she visited Mthanyana’s home.

He said the minor was molested three times during the winter school holidays at City Deep flats along Heidelberg Road. “The victim visited her aunt (Mthanyana’s wife) when the accused called her to his bedroom. He requested to see her private parts, but she refused. He grabbed her and raped her three times on different dates,” said Mbele. The case was opened in October 2019, and Mthanyana was apprehended by the Johannesburg central family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit on 23 October 2019.

