PRETORIA, - Two women, believed to have been kept against their will in a Pretoria flat, have been rescued by units of the South African Police Service Police (SAPS), spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said on Friday.
"The women, aged 19 and 21 years of age, were allegedly forced into prostitution for several months. The latest discovery brings the total number of women rescued from abduction and human trafficking circles in the same area to nine in recent weeks," said Mathe.
"In the latest operation, a team comprising of detectives from the organised crime unit: narcotics section, members of the Public Order Police (POPS) and Visible Policing had been following up on intelligence-gathered information on drug and human trafficking in the area."