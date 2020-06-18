Cops search for killers after two 'zama zamas' shot dead at old Gauteng mine

Gauteng police commissioner has vowed to intensify deployment at crime hospitals in the province after two men were shot dead and six others wounded during an attack in Florida on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned the violence and called on investigators to work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, said three armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, were waiting in an open veld in the Florida policing precinct, next to an old mine.

"The armed men pointed firearms at the group of eight and robbed them of their cash and cellphones. They then fired at them, fatally wounding two of the men. The remaining six were rushed to hospital," he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or perhaps have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to Florida police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or give an anonymous tip-off on MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.