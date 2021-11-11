Cops seek information after body of newborn baby dumped in Lenasia South

Pretoria - The South African Police Services (SAPS) is investigating a case of concealment of birth following the discovery of a newborn baby at a dumping site next to the sports grounds in Hospital Hills, Lenasia South. Spokesperson for SAPS Lenasia South, Sergeant Khalipha Mvula, said the baby’s body was found on Wednesday evening.

“The gruesome find was made by residents at around 6pm, and they, in turn, alerted the local police about the discovery. Paramedics who attended the crime scene couldn't ascertain the gender of the newborn baby,” said Mvula. “At this stage, no arrest has been effected in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway to trace the perpetrator of this crime. Police are pleading with the members of the public to come forward with any information that will assist in speeding up the police investigations by contacting Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 0481.” In July, a Pelican Park woman accused of dumping her newborn baby boy in a bin was released on R500 bail at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

Anthea Basson, 29, was charged with concealment of birth after being busted by Grassy Park cops after the dead child was found inside a plastic bag. Residents became suspicious after she told them she had given birth and that the baby was stillborn. They went looking in bins as they believed she may have dumped the child but didn’t find anything over the weekend.