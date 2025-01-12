Cops seize fake Disney toys valued at over R2million at Fordsburg warehouse

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi, said the confiscated goods were taken to a counterfeit depot for safekeeping and disposal.

He explained that teams from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and brand holders followed up on intelligence that led to them to a warehouse in Fordsburg where they recovered a large quantity of counterfeit Disney goods.

No suspects have been arrested as yet.

"This operation demonstrates police’s commitment to eradicating the illicit trade in counterfeit goods and safeguarding the economy of the country, including protecting consumers from illicit products," Mukhathi said.