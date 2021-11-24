Cops seize Mercedes-Benz AMG and cash from Joburg woman arrested for dealing in gold

PRETORIA – The Khutsong Magistrate’s Court has granted R10 000 bail to a 43-year-old woman who was arrested and charged with illegal possession and dealing in gold, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng said. “A multi-disciplinary approach driven operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston together with the SAPS provincial narcotics team yielded a successful apprehension of an alleged gold smuggler, Mendo Millicent Zulu in Khutsong, West of Johannesburg (on Monday),” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“Police followed on intelligence regarding suspicious illicit drugs and gold, allegedly transported from Mozambique to South Africa, in Gauteng. The investigation team kept surveillance at the positively identified address for distribution of the alleged cargo.” Mulamu said a search and seizure warrant was executed and police found illegal gold nuggets weighing about 200g. Among other seized items, was money and a Black Mercedes-Benz A200 AMG for further investigation.

Zulu appeared in court today and her case was postponed for further investigation. “She is expected to be back in court on 31 January 2022,” said Mulamu. Earlier this month, a First National Bank (FNB) manager in Joburg was released on R10 000 bail after she was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding her employer of R4 million.

Mulamu said Zandile Sibiya was released on bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. “It is alleged that between September 2019 and August 2021, Newtown’s First National Bank operations manager, Zandile Sibiya, 39, fraudulently processed the forex payments with International Banking Centre System transaction and transferred approximately R4 million into her bank account,” Mulamu said. “Through the FNB’s forensic analysis, the matter was referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation at the Johannesburg office for further investigation. An extensive investigation was conducted which granted a warrant of arrest issued for Sibiya’s apprehension.”