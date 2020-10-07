Cops to appear over newly-wed Samantha Radebe’s death in crossfire

Johannesburg – Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday it has finalised the investigation of two police officers based at Alexandra police station in Gauteng who are facing charges of killing Samantha Radebe. The newly-wed Radebe, 31, who was returning from work, was shot and killed in January, allegedly in the crossfire between police and suspected criminals. She had been waiting for her family to open the gate for her. The incident sparked protests in the township, with residents demanding justice. The community in Alexandra has always maintained that the fatal shot came from a police officer's gun. Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the pair of police officers fingered in the murder are scheduled to appear at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“It is alleged that Samantha was shot while the police were pursuing a suspect of a motor vehicle hijacking earlier this year, she was on her way home,” Cola said.

In January, shortly after the shooting, Ipid announced that the police officers involved in the shoot-out with the alleged hijacker in Alexandra may be charged with murder, if it was established that their firearms shot and killed Radebe.

This is despite the fact that the officers fired shots while trying to apprehend the alleged hijacker, who had fired at them. At the time, it was not clear who fired the fatal shot between the police and the suspect.

Another bystander was also shot, and left in a critical condition.

Allegations are that police were on a routine patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had been hijacked from the Marlboro Gautrain Station earlier in the day.

They allegedly tried to stop the car, but the occupant is said to have pulled out a firearm and shot at the police, who then retaliated.

The alleged hijacker was later arrested.

African News Agency (ANA)