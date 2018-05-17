Johannesburg - Corobrik on Friday confirmed the death of a 29-year-old employee on Friday, saying it had reported the incident to the department of labour for investigation.

Percival Pheme was killed in a factory accident in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Rietvlei in Gauteng.

Dirk Meyer, Corobrik chief executive, said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Percival Pheme during this tragic time. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues at the Rietvlei factory.”

Meyer added that Pheme’s death had been reported to the department of labour, in accordance with industry regulations.

“We are cooperating fully with the department of labour investigations. Corobrik will continue to identify all areas where safety measures can be improved above and beyond the international requirements.”

READ: Worker crushed to death at Corobrik plant, says NUM

Meyer said that grief counselling was being offered to all Corobrik employees who had been affected by the incident.

African News Agency/ANA



