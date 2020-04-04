Coronavirus in SA: Gauteng appeals for donations of protective gear, ventilators

Cape Town - The Gauteng Department of Health has called on the public for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical ventilators.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the department said that the fight against Covid-19 has resulted in the need to increase the capacity of the province's healthcare system across the board.

The increased number of personnel has, in turn, led to an increase in the amount of protective equipment needed for healthcare workers in the province's public health facilities.





"It is against this backdrop that we call on those who wish to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, to donate PPE and ventilators. These donations will supplement government resources and will be utilised in special sites which are being put in place to house COVID-19 patients," the department said.





"The PPEs such as masks and gloves play an important role in minimizing exposure to the spread of infections whilst ventilators assist the breathing process when the virus has caused failure or damage to the lungs."





The province is also in desperate need of medial ventilators to cope with the increased number of patients presenting with breathing difficulties as a result of Covid-19 infection.





According to the World Health Organisation, Covid-19 causes damage to the lungs and as a result, one in six people becomes seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties.





"To alleviate this, a ventilator is used to push air, with increased levels of oxygen into the lungs. The Department needs two types of ventilators namely, mechanical ventilation and noninvasive ventilation.





"We are calling on organisations, corporates, NGOs, and individuals, to support us in the fight against this pandemic. We continue to be grateful to many citizens who have risen to the occasion to lend a hand in the work to stop the further transmission of the coronavirus in Gauteng," the department said.





To donate email [email protected] or call 072 633 0515.





