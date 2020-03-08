Coronavirus in SA: Health minister confirms third case

Cape Town - A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed by Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mkhize confirmed that the wife of the country's first coronavirus case has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Fellow South Africans, an announcement was made yesterday confirming the second case of COVID-19 in South Africa. We indicated that the second patient is a direct contact of the first," Mkhize said.

"This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of the group of ten. I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is therefore the third confirmed case in South Africa."

The second patient, a 39-year-old Gauteng woman who had also travelled with the Hilton man and his wife to Italy, was admitted to one of Gauteng’s public hospitals designated to receive Covid-19 positive patients.